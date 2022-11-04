Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $337.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.60.
ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ACN stock opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.18. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
