Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew Sells 6,590 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,590 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $13,245.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jesse Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jesse Chew sold 8,995 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $18,889.50.

Accuray Stock Up 5.2 %

ARAY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Accuray by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,727,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 140.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 747,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 436,120 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 41.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,139,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 331,905 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 86.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 543,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accuray by 479.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 326,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

