ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $30.00. The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.46. 7,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 744,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.8 %
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
