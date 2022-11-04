Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $62.24. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 914,137 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

