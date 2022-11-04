AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.37 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

