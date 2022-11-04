Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($131.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

