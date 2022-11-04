Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) versus Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aerogrow International and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A Ferguson 7.43% 44.59% 14.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerogrow International and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferguson 2 2 6 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ferguson has a consensus price target of $139.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Ferguson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferguson is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

43.1% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerogrow International and Ferguson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.81 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.46 Ferguson $28.57 billion 0.85 $2.12 billion $9.70 11.07

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Aerogrow International. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerogrow International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferguson beats Aerogrow International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. The company operates a network of 1,720 branches and 11 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

