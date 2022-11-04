Aidan Lisser Purchases 15,000 Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Stock

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) insider Aidan Lisser bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($16,649.32).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 97.10 ($1.12) on Friday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.60). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,206.67.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

