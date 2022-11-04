Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 7.7 %

APD opened at $264.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $244.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

