Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Akari Therapeutics makes up about 0.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Akari Therapeutics worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

