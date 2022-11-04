Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $3,537,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

