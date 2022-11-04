Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $64.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

