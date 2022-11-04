Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Hovde Group

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.