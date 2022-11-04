Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 62.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

