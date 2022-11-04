Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

