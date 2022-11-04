Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.94.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $188.88.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

