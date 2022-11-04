Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.