Analysts Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target at $7.78

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.
In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,079.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,358.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,418. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
