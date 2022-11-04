Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $122.00

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

