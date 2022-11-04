Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 166.17

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 167 ($1.93).

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.62) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.57) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.91) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.08) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, set a GBX 140 ($1.62) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 123.82 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.16 ($2.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.