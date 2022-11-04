Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$14.75

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$10.64 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

