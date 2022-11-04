Analysts Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $47.50

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $30,323,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after buying an additional 445,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

