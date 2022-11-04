Anne Donovan Bodnar Sells 2,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average is $208.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.