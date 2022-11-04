Anne Mccallion Sells 7,941 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $460,022.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

