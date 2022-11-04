Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading Up 5.1% After Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.08. Approximately 22,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,346,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

