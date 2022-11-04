Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 30.5 %

Shares of APTO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

