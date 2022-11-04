Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $17.50 at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 476.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

