Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE) Insider Gregory English Sells 63,000 Shares

Archer Materials Limited (ASX:AXE – Get Rating) insider Gregory English sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$48,132.00 ($31,254.55).
Gregory English also recently made the following trade(s):
Archer Materials Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 42.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Archer Materials Company Profile
Archer Materials Limited, a materials technology company, develops and commercializes semiconductor devices, and processor chips related to quantum computing and medical diagnostics in Australia. It primarily focuses on the development of room temperature quantum computer chips. The company was formerly known as Archer Exploration Limited and changed its name to Archer Materials Limited in October 2019.
