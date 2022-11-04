Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.