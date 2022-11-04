Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
