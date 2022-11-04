Argo Blockchain’s (ARBK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARBK. Compass Point lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

ARBK stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

