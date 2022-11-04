Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $203.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $163.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.74.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

