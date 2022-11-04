Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.74.

ANET stock opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

