Asio Capital LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 11,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 862,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $170.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

