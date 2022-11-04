Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $178.67 and last traded at $178.67. Approximately 28,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,693,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.74.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.