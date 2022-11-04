Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

Axonics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 278,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

