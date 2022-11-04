Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

