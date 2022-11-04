Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $22.08. Bally’s shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 7,608 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Bally’s Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

