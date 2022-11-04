Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $15.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.91. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

