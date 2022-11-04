Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in KLA by 33.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock worth $4,083,613 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $314.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

