Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,576 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

