Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

