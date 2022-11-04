Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,033,901 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

