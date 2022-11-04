Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.71 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $301.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.52 and a 200-day moving average of $347.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.81.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.