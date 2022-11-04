Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SRE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.



