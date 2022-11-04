Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $211.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

