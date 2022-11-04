Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

