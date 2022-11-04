Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.