Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 106,676 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after buying an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $227.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

