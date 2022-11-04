Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,779 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

NYSE PH opened at $286.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

