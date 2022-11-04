Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,258 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

